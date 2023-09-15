Talk, Truth, Tea: Mr. & Mrs. Smith Movie Being Turned Into A TV Series

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Prime Video is reimagining the hit movie, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith as series on its streaming platform. The project was supposed to debut in November, but it has been pushed back to sometime in early 2024. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine will star.

The official description reads: “Meet the Smiths: Two strangers, John and Jane, who have given up their identities to be thrown together as partners in espionage and in marriage. Matched by a mysterious agency, each episode follows them on a new mission and new milestone in their relationship. When the cracks begin to show through, they must fight to stay together. Because in this marriage, divorce is not an option.”