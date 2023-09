1/26

2/26

3/26

4/26

5/26



6/26

7/26

8/26

9/26

10/26



11/26

12/26

13/26

14/26

15/26



16/26

17/26

18/26

19/26

20/26



21/26

22/26

23/26

24/26

25/26



26/26





















































Check out these photoss from Belk’s 135th anniversary celebration.

Belk celebrated 135 years of business right in the home of the Carolinas. tO commemorate the ling standing to establish and thank the many customers who have kept them in business Belk at SouthPark Mall gave away over 1500 bouquets of flowers!

Check out the gallery to view photos from the special event.