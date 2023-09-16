Soggy Sunday Ahead

Summer’s final weekend is off to a fantastic start, but big changes careen into the Carolinas by Sunday afternoon. A sloppy rainmaking arrives from the southwest, bringing scattered showers and storms into our area for the final Sunday of the season. Highs will struggle to clear the 60s and 70s across the board due to the increased rain and cloud coverage. Most communities can safely expect at least a quarter-inch of rain, with locally higher amounts in the heaviest cells. Any lingering shower activity will clear out overnight as a sharp cold front flushes out the leftover moisture by Monday morning.

Beautiful weather returns and sticks around for much of the workweek ahead. Highs will top out in the 70s and 80s to go along with plentiful sunshine, low humidity, and minimal rain chances. Lows will find themselves in the 40s and 50s for many in the High Country and Piedmont, respectively. Tropical trouble is unlikely to reach the Carolinas this week, as well.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers NW. Low: 67°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder. High: 83°. Wind: Light.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers and storms early, then clearing. Low: 60°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday: Sunny and comfy. High: 80°. Wind: Light.