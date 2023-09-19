New Partnership Aims To Address Local Animal Shelter Overcrowding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a successful “staycation” six months ago, Lisa Bartyzel adopted her dog Mac from Charlotte – Mecklenburg animal control shelter and gave him a permanent new home.

He’s one of hundreds of dogs needing a home as the shelter deals with overcrowding – they’re running out of space which means they have to euthanize dogs — already more than 800 this year.

The Charlotte – Mecklenburg Animal Control Shelter is partnering with GoodPup — a virtual service that provides free 4-week training to every owner that adopts from the shelter.

The goal is to address overcrowding by reducing the return rates of dogs to the shelter.

“Return rates for behavioral issues went down 59% so a significant improvement to some of the success rate and the happiness of the dog and the owner,” Co-founder of GoodPup Micah Adler said.

Bartyzal is using the program with Mac teaching him commands and skills that she said are helping him adjust to her and his new home.

“He just has better manners, especially when he sees the social cues that my other dog will give him,” Bartyzel said.

She said the time put into the training is worth it and she hopes others interested in adopting from the shelter will do the same.

“People need to realize that it’s not as simple as having a dog, but what the dog gives back to you that loyalty and that friendship — that’s irreplaceable,” Bartyzel said.

You can learn more about adopting a pet here