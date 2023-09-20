Motorcyclist Wanted In Deadly Police Chase In Custody

The Latest:

Chanceler Johnson, the suspect involved in a police chase crash that killed a mother and son has turned himself in to authorities. Johnson has been charged with two counts of felony elude arrest in a motor vehicle causing death.

Original Story:

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department is searching for a man they say was involved in a police chase crash that killed a mother and her son.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Chanceler Timothy Johnson.

The crash happened September 8, 2023 around 11PM.

Investigators say Johnson was driving the motorcycle officers were pursuing of Highway 70. That’s when Johnson went though the intersection of 13th Street Southwest.

38-year-old Cynthia Fox and her 12-year-old son Michael Lail died after their Honda Odyssey was hit by a police SUV while chasing the motorcycle.

Johnson is facing two charges of felony elude arrest in motor vehicle causing death.

Investigators believe Johnson will be driving a silver Hyundai Sonata with the license plate number KER-1082.

He may be in the company of Cheyene Faith Raines, 21.

Anyone with information of Johnson or Raines’ whereabouts is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.