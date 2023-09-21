CMPD: Student Hit By Vehicle At School Bus Stop In Steele Creek

STEELE CREEK, N.C. – A student was hit by a car at a school bus stop according to a tweet by CMPD.

At approximately 8:50 a.m. Thursday morning, a middle school student was running across the street before being struck by a large white SUV traveling at high speeds on east Arrowood Road and Arbogate Drive, according to a news release. Police say the SUV did not stop following the collision and fled the scene.

The stop arms of the school bus were not in operation, according to a news release.

After further investigation, police say the SUV was stolen and had since been recovered. The suspect is still at large.

Medics transported the child to a nearby hospital with minor injuries and the child has been reunited with his family.