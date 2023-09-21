Monitoring Coastline for Potential Tropical Trouble

Mostly cloudy skies have set the stage for summer’s final Thursday, but sunshine and good times should steal the spotlight back by the afternoon. Highs will top out near 80° in the Piedmont and Foothills, while the High Country enjoys temperatures closer to 70°. Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts; we may not see much of it as we head into summer’s last 48 hours.

More clouds will be thrown our way as a budding area of low pressure develops off of our coastline. This storm system may develop tropical characteristics as it approaches the Carolinas overnight Friday into Saturday. Regardless of development, virtually all models keep the worst of the rain and wind well east of the Metro. A cool, cloudy, and breezy 36 hours can be expected for much of the WCCB Charlotte viewing area from Friday evening into Sunday morning. Rain chances don’t appear particularly high right now, but communities around the Queen City and eastward can expect 1-2 rounds of isolated showers through the first half of the weekend.

Today: AM clouds and fog. PM mostly sunny. High: 81°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Tonight: Variable clouds. Low: 63°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Friday: Mostly sunny, becoming cloudy by the evening. Stray shower late? High: 75°. Wind: NE 10-20. Gusts: 25+

Friday Night: Cloudy with a few showers E. Low: 60°. Wind: NE 10-20. Gusts: 25+

Saturday: Cool, cloudy, and breezy with a few showers. High: 70°. Wind: N 5-15. Gusts: 20+