Tony, Toni, Tone Reunites For “Just You & Me” Tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné!, the Just Me & You Tour, which will grace stages across the U.S. this fall. The long-awaited return of the Oakland, CA R&B legends launches on September 22 in Charlotte, NC, at the Ovens Auditorium and visits major markets coast-to-coast, rolling through New York, NY, Chicago, IL, Nashville, TN, and Los Angeles, CA, before wrapping the year back in the bay, at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, CA, on November 14 and The Masonic in San Francisco on November 17.