Soggy & Breezy Start to Fall

Happy Friday! Comfy sunshine maintains its hold on the Carolinas for the final day of summer, but future Tropical Storm Ophelia will flip the script as we head into fall. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s across the board this Friday afternoon as stiff breezes out of the northeast keep temperatures slightly below average. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecasts, Ophelia should be named by Saturday morning shortly before making landfall along the Outer Banks as a strong tropical storm.

While the center of Ophelia-to-be will remain some 200-300 miles east of the Charlotte Metro, we’ll still feel the storm’s effects. Gusty showers and storms with winds approaching 40 miles per hour are possible for our eastern counties, as overcast skies can be expected for most of our area. Rain chances and totals won’t be particularly high, but increase the farther one goes east of the Queen City. Any lingering rain and cloud coverage should clear overnight into Sunday morning. The first week of fall will start on a sunny and dry note as highs return to the 70s and 80s.

Today: Mostly sunny before clouds build in late. High: 76°. Wind: NE 10-20. Gusts: 25+

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few gusty showers E. Low: 62°. Wind: N 10-20. Gusts: 25+

Saturday: AM scattered showers E. PM drying out. High: 73°. Wind: NW 10-20. Gusts: 25+

Saturday Night: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 59°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Sunday: Comfy sunshine. High: 81°. Wind: NW 5-10.