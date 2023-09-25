1/10 The Creator Image courtesy of IMDB

2/10 Dumb Money Image courtesy of IMDB

3/10 Killers of the Flower Moon Image courtesy of IMDB

4/10 Five Nights at Freddys Image courtesy of IMDB

5/10 The Killer Image courtesy of IMDB



6/10 The Holdovers Image courtesy of IMDB

7/10 Next Goal Wins Image courtesy of IMDB

8/10 The Boy and the Heron Image courtesy of IMDB

9/10 Poor Things Image courtesy of IMDB

10/10 Rebel Moon Image courtesy of IMDB





















With 2023 rapidly coming to a close, it is time to look forward to some of the most anticipated films for the rest of the year. It has been a mixed bag for film so far this year, but the fall slate has lots of potential and is hopefully saving the best for last. From Oscar frontrunners to fun thrillers, here are some of the most anticipated films for the rest of 2023.

“The Creator”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” director Gareth Edwards makes his return to the silver screen with “The Creator,” a sci-fi action film starring John David Washington as an ex-special forces agent sent on a mission to kill the Creator of an advanced AI who is at war with the human race. While AI in film has become a bit of a tired theme, it is hard to not be excited by the trailers. Epic action set pieces make this a must see on the big screen with hopefully an emotional investment to go with it. “The Creator” opens in theaters on September 29th.

“Dumb Money”

The story of the infamous GameStop stock being turned on its head by everyday people is releasing into theaters nationwide on September 29th. Starring Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Shailene Woodley, “Dumb Money” is a must see film simply due to the fact that it is hard to believe this event even happened. Very few times in history has the script been flipped on Wall Street and it will be a joy to watch it unfold on the big screen. The dialogue seems crisp and fun with Craig Gillespie behind the camera, who is always good with balancing comedy and drama.

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

Set in the 1920’s, Native Americans of the Osage tribe are mysteriously murdered which leads to a national investigation. The latest film from the great Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro looks to be a contender for film of the year. The initial reactions from the Cannes Film Festival were outstanding with the film showcasing an incredibly important story of American greed. Scorsese’s direction looks fantastic as always, with Lily Gladstone looking to be the first Native American woman to be nominated for best actress. “Killers of the Flower Moon” releases in theaters on October 20th, with an Apple TV+ debut later in the year.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s”

Based on the very popular mobile app game, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” follows Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson), a new night shift security guard at an old arcade store, who realizes there is more to the store’s animatronics than meets the eye. Just in time for Halloween, the latest film adaptation of a beloved game should give the right amount of tension and fun, with hopefully more than just a few cheap jump scares. It does not seem to take itself too seriously which is a relief and it is always good to see Hutcherson in a starring role. “Five Nights at Freddy’s” premieres in theaters on October 27th.

“The Killer”

Michael Fassbender stars as a serial killer who begins to question his sanity after waiting too long for his next target. Whenever writer/director David Fincher comes out with a new film, it is always a must see and he is seemingly going back to his roots with a neo-noir serial killer thriller, reminiscent of “Se7en” and “Zodiac.” Fincher is one of the best when it comes to seat-gripping crime thrillers and “The Killer” seems no different, while adding a psychological twist to it. Any fans of the Netflix show “Mindhunter” should feel right at home with Fincher’s latest. The film will debut on Netflix on November 10th.

“The Holdovers”

A curmudgeonly teacher (Paul Giamatti) at a prep school remains on campus during Christmas break to look over students with nowhere else to go and forms a bond with a troublemaker. A seemingly emotionally taxing film, “The Holdovers” looks like the perfect film to tug at your heartstrings. Giamatti is getting Oscar buzz for his performance, further showing that this is not one to miss. While not a wholly original concept, the relatability and emotional connection to the characters looks to be strong enough to overlook that. Catch “The Holdovers” in theaters on November 10th.

“Next Goal Wins”

Based on a true story, “Next Goal Wins” follows soccer coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) as he tries to turn the American Samoa soccer team into winners. The latest film from writer/director Taika Waititi looks to be another fun, witty and investing story in his filmography. Fassbender stars as Rongen and it really shows his range when it comes to comedy, something that he’s not given a chance to showcase very often. Sport biopics have become a bit of a tired subject since they are all similar in terms of story and while “Next Goal Wins” most likely won’t change that, Waititi’s signature style and writing should add a nice change of pace to it. The film releases in theaters on November 17th.

“The Boy and the Heron”

A film a decade in the making and the supposedly final one from legendary Studio Ghibli director Hayao Miyazaki, “The Boy and the Heron” follows a young boy who struggles to adjust to a new town when a talking heron takes him to a fantastical world. When it comes to melding incredible fantasy worlds, beautiful animation and emotionally investing characters, nobody does it better than Miyazaki. His other films such as “Spirited Away,” “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Princess Mononoke” are some of the most critically acclaimed animated films of all time. The film debuted in Japan this summer to great reviews with a December 8th theatrical release slated for the United States.

“Poor Things”

A young woman (Emma Stone) runs off with a lawyer (Mark Ruffalo) on an adventure across the world after being brought back to life by an unconventional scientist (Willem Dafoe). Greek writer/director Yorgos Lanthimos (“The Lobster” and “The Favourite”) is one of the most creative and unique filmmakers working right now and that trend looks to continue with “Poor Things,” with the perfect mix of weirdness and true heartfelt emotion. All three stars have been praised for their performances and the film won the top prize at the Venice Film Festival. Lanthimos’s latest oft romance is in theaters December 8th.

“Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire”

Deemed as Zack Snyder’s “Star Wars,” it is impossible to deny the influence and inspiration of the saga, but it looks to be for all of the right reasons. “Rebel Moon” follows a former member of an oppressive government as she tries to recruit warriors to take a stand against the forces, as she tries to seek redemption. While Snyder has a fairly mixed filmography, he always has a clear vision and is no stranger to grand and epic films and it is exciting to see what he will do in his own handmade universe. “Rebel Moon” debuts on Netflix on December 22nd.