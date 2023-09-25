Talk, Truth, Tea: Usher Will Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Grammy-winning artist Usher is saying “Yeah!” to headlining the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. Usher will take to the field at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium during the halftime show presented by Apple Music, according to a Roc Nation and NFL news release on Sunday.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in a statement on Sunday, adding, “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”