What The Tech: App Of The Day Free Your Music

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Music streamers are a loyal bunch. Not necessarily because they love the service they use, but because if they switch they’d lose playlists that have taken years to create. This app “Free Your Music” can do the hard work for you. Free Your Music copies playlists and favorites from one streaming service to another. Here’s how it works: I have 44 playlists I’ve built over the years on Amazon Music.

Some, like this playlist of covers, have hundreds of songs on them. in the Free Your Music app, you choose where your music is, and where you want it transferred. It works with all of the popular services: Spotify, YouTube, Tidal, Pandora, and a bunch you’ve probably never heard of. You’ll have to log in to your accounts. Free Your Music says it only uses the logins to transfer the music and doesn’t save your usernames and passwords.

Choose the playlists or select all of them. Free Your Music copies them from the old service to the new one.

It can take a little while if you have a lot of playlists. When I open my new Apple Music account, there are my old Amazon playlists ready to stream.

It doesn’t remove them from the old service either. This is perfect if you run across a great discount on another streaming service, or if you’re just curious as to how the others work, or if your favorite artist is suddenly removed from the libraries. Free Your Music will move 100 songs for free.

After that, you’ll need to pay for the app. It’s a one-time $11 charge. Worth it for many music lovers who want to test the waters of a different streaming service.