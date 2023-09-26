CMPD: Shootout Between Two Vehicles Closes Portion Of I-77 During Monday Evening Commute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shootout between two vehicles led to major backups on I-77 during the Monday evening commute, according to CMPD. It also ended with one person being struck by gunfire.

Police say the shooting started shortly after 5pm on I-77 near Clanton Road. One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to a police report. Traffic was backed up for miles while authorities investigated the shooting. The road was not reopened for hours.

No arrests have been made at this time and no other details have been released.

