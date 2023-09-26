The Amp In Ballantyne Kicks Off First Ever Concert Series

BALLANTYNE – Concert lovers are AMPED up about this new venue in Ballantyne – and that goes for Carry Murray and her family.

“I think this area is booming and growing and we need more local people out, not just people that want to get crazy in uptown,” said Murray.

The Amp kicked off its inaugural concert season tonight with a series of punk rock bands, with tonight headlining the band All Time Low.

The venue holds up to 3,500 people and is perfect for families and people of all ages.

Christina Thigpen is the senior vice president of marketing for the Northwood Office Developers who is credited with this addition to Ballantyne. She tells me that this venue is the perfect add on to this growing area.

“We really wanted to provide lots of options for our guests, so there’s a variety of food trucks, your standard concessions, and a lot of adult beverages as well as non alcoholic beverages,” said Thigpen. “I think bringing the culture to this area provides another great option, especially being the newest venue, we have the latest technology, great service, its a great experience for everybody.”

And this isn’t the only thing Northwood is adding to lower Charlotte – dining and retail are also on the way.

“We really wanted to evolve Ballantyne as a mix-use destination,” said Thigpen. “We were known as an office park with a great golf course, but how can we make it more accessible to the entire community?”

When it comes to Murray and her family, they’re on board for the idea of more concert spaces closer to them two exits down in Matthews.

