Previewing Confluence 2023 Music Festival & Networking Event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Confluence is an exciting multi-day conference and festival designed for anyone in the Southeast connected to the music industry, including enthusiastic fans.

The event consists of two key components. The conferences take place October 18th and 19th from 9am to 4pm at the AvidXchange NC Music Factory.

Then later, it’s a major live music showcase featuring over 30 acts from across the Carolinas.

You can get the Confluence Music Pass for access to all the live showcase sets during the two-day event. You can enjoy performances by a diverse range of artists for only $35. Additionally, the Conference Pass, priced at just $50, grants you access to all the engaging sessions held over the course of these two days. For those seeking the ultimate Confluence experience, both passes can be obtained together at a total cost of only $75.

Get tickets at ConfluenceCarolinas.com.