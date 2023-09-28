Rock Hill Man In Custody After Attempted Bank Robbery

ROCK HILL, S.C. – The Rock Hill Police Department has charged Herbert Barnes, 57, for his involvement in an attempted bank robbery, according to a news release.

On Wednesday, September 27th at 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the Family Trust bank off Progress Way. Officers say a black male suspect wearing a grey sweatshirt, a black hat and grey sweatpants entered the bank and reportedly handed a note to the teller, which said, “this is a robbery, give me everything behind the counter.”

The bank teller handed the note back to Barnes, and the suspect left on foot. Barnes did not display a weapon or indicate that he was armed, police say.

Following the incident, Rock Hill police identified a black male that matched the physical description on Lakeshore Parkway. Officers detained him and later identified him as the suspect. Officers recovered the grey sweatshirt, black hat and grey sweatpants near where Barnes was located, as well.

This investigation is ongoing. Barnes remains in custody with his charges pending.