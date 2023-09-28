Smooth Sailing Ahead

After an overcast start to the day, sunshine is pouring into the Carolinas on this final Thursday of September. The good times will keep on rolling into the weekend as a powerful ridge of high pressure sets up over the eastern United States. Sunny skies and comfy highs near 80° around the Metro will carry into our first week of October. A few scattered showers are possible in the High Country, especially on the windward side of the mountains, over the next 48 hours, but most will remain dry into the new month. We’ll be hard-pressed to find any rain through the next five days in the Piedmont and Foothills.

It’s a long ways out, but confidence is increasing that we’ll see a sharp burst of cold air arrive by the end of October’s first week. Rain chances don’t look particularly high at the moment, but temperatures may dip into freezing territory in the mountains. Meanwhile, in the tropics, Tropical Storm Phillipe and newly formed Tropical Storm Rina are spinning just northeast of the Caribbean. Neither system is forecast to impact the continental U.S., but we’ll need to watch the Atlantic closely as peak hurricane season rages on.

Tonight: Variable clouds. Patchy fog late. Low: 60°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Friday: Fog early, then mostly sunny. High: 80°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Friday Night: Mostly clear and comfy. Low: 62°. Wind: Light.

Saturday: Another beautiful day. High: 82°. Wind: NE 5-10.