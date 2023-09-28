Talk, Truth, Tea: Doctor Orders Bruce Springsteen To Postpone Tour Dates Due To Illness

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 tour will be postponed until 2024, citing doctor’s advice. The Boss, who last week celebrated his 74th birthday, is “steadily recovering” from peptic ulcer disease, a press release read. “Out of an abundance of caution,” the remainder of this year’s tour has been pushed to next year.

Earlier this month, Springsteen announced that he would be postponing all of his September 2023 dates while he was treated for symptoms related to the disease, which causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain. Those postponed shows included stops in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Albany and Syracuse in New York, Pittsburgh, Washington, and shows in Connecticut and Ohio.