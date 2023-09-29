Fraudulent Car Loan Fiasco For Local Couple

UNION CO., N.C. – Chains, locks, even a camo net. Jamie and Nicole Prendergast have gone all the way to keep their jeep from being repossessed. They found out in July that a fraudulent auto loan had been taken out with Capital One in their name, used to pay off their legit loan with another bank, and then refinanced with Capital One. The new loan has a higher monthly payment.

An exasperated Nicole wonders, “Who in their right mind, in today’s day in age, where everything is done online, is going to just approve a loan without verifying identity?”

The couple reported the fraud right away, wrote emails, spent hours and hours on the phone with customer service, but nothing. “This is wrong, and I’ve been at it, and I continue to be at it, it angers me,” says Nicole.

The couple says that last week, Capital One told them they’d repossess the jeep if payments weren’t made. Jamie, undeterred in his fight to keep his vehicle, is considering legal action. “I’m prepared to go all the way,” he says.

The Prendergasts contacted WCCB, and asked for help. Our questions to Capital One this week led to a phone call Friday between a bank exec and the couple. The executive told them, “What I wanted to do was call and express my incredible concern.”

The call went on for about 30 minutes. Capital One says it is working to see if they can get the Prendergasts’ original loan with the other bank reinstated, and offered this solution in the meantime: “I can assure you today that we have put a hold on repossession for this vehicle,” said the bank executive.

After the call, Nicole said, “Frustrated would be my word.” And a warning for you at home from Jamie. He says, “This can happen to anybody. I never thought it could happen to me, I never thought I had something to offer, why someone would want to steal anything from me. And here I am. In limbo. And it sucks.”

The fraudulent car loan is just one part of this. The identity thieves also went after their mortgage, Nicole’s payroll account, and Jamie’s social security. Nicole has shared what happened to them on social media, here. They have another call with Capital One next week for an update on the car loan. We will keep you posted.