Moores-Vegas Fundraiser For Families Facing Cancer

MOORESVILLE – This event is all for the pinky swear foundation, which is an organization whose goal is to provide financial and emotional support to families who have a child with cancer.

They help families with money for groceries, gas, rent, and other things so that they can focus on their child and their medical treatment.

The ticket funds went to the foundation as well as all of the money from the auction items, but the black jack and roulette tables were just for fun!