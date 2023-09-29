Sunshine Strolls Into October

It doesn’t get much better than this. Sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s will carry into our final day of September on Saturday; expect more of the same into our first week of October. A strong ridge of high pressure will keep the sunshine and good times rolling over at least the next five days ahead. A few patches of drizzle and fog are possible on the windward side of the Appalachians over the next 24 hours, but the vast majority of us stay dry well into our first week of the new month.

Enjoy the sunshine’s extended stay while it lasts. Confidence continues to increase that a cold-air-laden front will arrive by the end of October’s first full weekend. It’s still a long ways out, but temperatures may approach freezing in the High Country while the Piedmont sees widespread 40s for the first time in nearly five months. Peak fall color season is about 2-3 weeks away in our mountains; this incoming cold will encourage some changes in the leaves.

Tonight: Clear and comfy. Patchy fog late. Low: 60°. Wind: Light.

Saturday: AM fog. Beautiful afternoon. High: 82°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Saturday Night: Another nice night. Low: 60°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday: Sunshine continues. High: 80°. Wind: NE 5-10.