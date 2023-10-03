Local Spa Giving Back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and one local spa is looking to give back to survivors, women in treatment, family, friends and supporters.

Every day in October, people will have the opportunity to win an ‘hour of gratitude’ from Nature’s Spa. It’s a well-deserved moment of relaxation and self care in honor of the month.

The owner of Nature’s Spa, Corie Dulken, joined Lauren and Rachael to talk about why it’s so important to give back.

You can get more info on Nature’s Spa, and your chance to win an ‘hour of gratitude’ here.