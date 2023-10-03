Pepper Spray Used As Fight Breaks Out On CMS Bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools say pepper spray was used on a bus Tuesday morning after a fight broke out. The bus was carrying students from Ranson IB Middle School, according to a message from the principal.

First responders were called to the scene to assist students on bus 1692 who came in contact with the pepper spray.

CMS officials say, “weapons and disruptive behavior are prohibited in our schools and are a violation of the Code of Student Conduct. Any student in violation will be disciplined according to the handbook.”

An investigation is underway as officials are trying to determine what led to the fight. Officials did not say who deployed the pepper spray. MEDIC says numerous students were treated for minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.