Police Asking For Public’s Help To Find Sign Stealing Suspects In Boone

BOONE, N.C. – High Country Crime Stoppers and the Boone Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find the suspects responsible for stealing street signs within the Town of Boone.

According to a news release, multiple street signs were stolen in Boone in the month of September. The signs were reportedly taken from Briarwood Drive, Dogwood Road, Stadium Drive, Horse Shoe Drive, Tanglewood Drive, Highland Avenue, Wintergreen Drive, Yosef Drive, Poplar Hill Drive, Hope Drive, and the Town of Boone equipment yard.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959, or Lieutenant Bobby Creed of the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6934. High Country Crime Stoppers offers rewards up to $1,000, and all calls are anonymous.

High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests; recovery of stolen property; seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.