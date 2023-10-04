ATM Stolen From Brooks’ Sandwich House In NoDa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Surveillance video shows suspects using a U-HAUL truck to rip the ATM at Brooks’ Sandwich House out of the ground.

The shop was closed Monday due to the theft but the restaurant announced via social media that they have since reopened. Customers are being asked to bring cash since they have not had a chance to replace the stolen ATM.

No arrests have been made in the theft.

The famous local restaurant continues to remain open despite being targeted for numerous crimes including the murder of owner David Brooks’ twin brother, Scott Brooks, back in 2019. Scott was killed during a robbery attempt while opening the shop. Two suspects were arrested in the murder case.

Anyone with information on the ATM theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.