More People Choosing Decaf

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Young adults are increasingly embracing holistic health choices. Just as mocktails reflect a shift towards sobriety, decaf coffee’s rising popularity, especially among Millennials and Gen Z, signals a broader trend around beverage consumption in general.

So why the switch? A recent Swiss Water survey showed significant growth in decaf consumption in the past two years.

Many cite wellness reasons: 46% of dual coffee drinkers aim to reduce anxiety, while 49% seek better sleep quality. These stats highlight the growing recognition of decaf coffee as a choice aligned with holistic well-being goals.

But quality also matters and not all decaf coffee is created equal. The survey found that almost all decaf-only (97%) and dual drinkers (92%) consider overall quality highly important when purchasing decaf. Quality can vary depending on the decaf process.