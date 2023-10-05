Funko Pop! Yourself Figures Become Popular
HOLLYWOOD, CA– Pop! Yourself is a highly anticipated personalized product offering from Funko, the leading pop culture lifestyle brand, that allows consumers to make Pop! replicas of themselves, friends and loved ones. Not only can fans finally become a Pop! figure themselves, much like the biggest celebrities across film, TV, music, sports and more, but the line’s interchangeable accessories allow each Pop! to reflect who fans are, even as their interests evolve.