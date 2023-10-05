Talk, Truth, Tea: RuPaul Releasing New Memoir, ‘The House Of Hidden Meanings’

HOLLWOOD, CA — The international drag superstar and pop culture icon RuPaul, reveals his most personal work to date, a brutally honest, surprisingly poignant, and deeply intimate memoir of growing up Black, poor, and queer in a broken home to discovering the power of performance, found family, and self-acceptance. A profound introspection of his life, relationships, and identity, The House of Hidden Meanings is a self-portrait of the legendary icon on the road to global fame and changing the way the world thinks about drag.