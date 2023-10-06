Habitat For Humanity Wraps Up Carter Housing Project

CHARLOTTE – Celebrities Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood joined hundreds of volunteers this week for the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter work project, building 23 homes in the Meadows at Platos price neighborhood and four more around the corner on New Pineola Road.

Homeowner, Ivory Wallace, says the progress they’ve made this week is surreal.

“From stakes in dirt, to now we have walls and dividers for bedroom, just waiting on a roof and windows and doors,” said Wallace.

Volunteers from 30 states and three countries came out every day this week to make Wallace’s dream a reality.

“To know that these rooms will mean so much for my children, they’re already giving me requests at 2 and 4 years old of what to put in them,” Wallace said.

Habitat Charlotte celebrates its 40th anniversary this year with the second Carter Project in the area, the first being in 1987.

When it come to Wallace, she’s ready to start making memories in her forever home.

“Holidays because I love being with my family and now they can come over so I promise once I move in in April, I want them there every step of the way.”