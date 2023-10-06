Talk, Truth, Tea: David Beckham Calls Out Wife For Telling Lie

HOLLYWOOD, CA– The Netflix docuseries about David Beckham is streaming now. In it, he can be heard and seen calling out his wife, Victoria during her interview. She tried to explain that she grew up “working class”. But, David poked his head in the room and called her out. He asked her to reveal what kind of car she went to school in. The answer was a Rolls Royce. Victoria tried to explain herself, but didn’t really do a good job. You can watch “Beckham” on Netflix now.