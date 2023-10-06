The Scorpio Lounge Charlotte Announces Temporary Closure After Serving The LGBTIA+ Community For More Than 50 Years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Scorpio Charlotte announces they are closing their doors after serving the LGBTIA+ community for more than 50 years, according to a press release posted on the historic nightclub’s social media pages.

The announcement states The Scorpio Lounge will cease its operations effective November 1st. The nightclub has been a beacon in the Charlotte LGBTIA+ community. The closure is due to new developmental plans along Freedom Drive where the nightclub has been located for more than 50 years, according to a press release.

The Scorpio staff want to let the community know that they are actively searching for a new location and hope to re-open in a different location by mid-2024.