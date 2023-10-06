The Scorpio Lounge Charlotte Announces Temporary Closure After Serving The LGBTIA+ Community For More Than 50 Years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Scorpio Charlotte announces they are closing their doors after serving the LGBTIA+ community for more than 50 years, according to a press release posted on the historic nightclub’s social media pages.
The announcement states The Scorpio Lounge will cease its operations effective November 1st. The nightclub has been a beacon in the Charlotte LGBTIA+ community. The closure is due to new developmental plans along Freedom Drive where the nightclub has been located for more than 50 years, according to a press release.
The Scorpio staff want to let the community know that they are actively searching for a new location and hope to re-open in a different location by mid-2024.
The press release goes on to state, “To the extraordinary entertainers who have graced our legendary stage, your talents have brought laughter, tears, and boundless joy to our community. We are forever indebted for the emotions you’ve stirred.”