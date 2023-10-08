Frosty Start to Workweek

Brr! The Carolinas just woke up to their coldest morning in over five months. Get ready for another chilly night as lows dip into the 30s and 40s again. It won’t be completely calm in the High Country, but gentler winds out of the north and west will allow for more widespread frost in elevations over 3000′. Frost is not in the forecast in the Piedmont and Foothills, but you’ll need a few layers as lows in the lower 40s await when you head out the door. Sunshine and winds mainly out of the southwest will allow highs to recover into the 70s over the next two days – temperatures may even approach 80º around the Metro and southeastward on Tuesday.

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts. A weak cold front will bring mostly cloudy skies back to the Southeast by midweek, but rain chances should remain low through our Hump Day. Models remain confident that an area of non-tropical low pressure will develop in the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days before moving northeastward, but most of the moisture should remain well south of the WCCB Charlotte viewing area. A third frontal system moves in by next weekend, extending rain chances and shutting the door on any warm-up we see during the workweek.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Patchy mountain frost. Low: 41°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Sunny and a bit warmer. High: 72°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Monday Night: A few clouds. Milder. Low: 53°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tuesday: Another stunner. High: 78°. Wind: SW 5-15.