Shaquille O’Neal Pays $20k So Mom Can Have Best Seat In The House

LAS VEGAS, NV– Shaquille O’Neal paid $20,000 so that his mom could have the best seat in this house for a special concert. He bought the seat at an auction for “The Event” that happened in Las Vegas over the weekend. The benefit was put on to support The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation. A special concert that included, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson and others was one of the highlights. The special seat he bought for his mother was right on the stage.