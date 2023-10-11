Domestic Violence Awareness Month With Safe Alliance

CHARLOTTE – Every October, the United States recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Jared Fulker is a detective with the special victims division at CMPD. Plenty of different things are under the umbrella of domestic violence.

“There’s a lot of different things, obviously there’s the physical violence we think about, there’s other things too like on going harassment, stalking, things of that nature,” Fulker says.

This year so far, there has been 6,800 reported domestic violence incidents and 28,000 calls for service.

That’s close to 10% of all the calls CMPD receives.

Amber Mayo work with the Safe Alliance to help helps those people go from victim, to survivor, to thriver.

“Survivors can call in for an array of support, we do a lot of emotional support but we can also connect you with shelters,” says Mayo. “Whether that be the domestic violence shelter that safe alliance runs or other shelters in the area that might be a better fit for needs.”

Mayo tells me that abuse can not only be physical or verbal. it can also be emotional and manipulative.

“If they know that this child or this animal is really important to you and you would do whatever it takes to protect that child or that animal, often abusers will go after that to get you to stay or come back or what have you.”

“We know it effects all corners of society, all classes and groups, its just across the board and something that unfortunately too many people have to experience which is why we try to do that job that we do,” says Mayo.