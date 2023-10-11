Mooresville Police Arrest Man In Stolen Ambulance

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was arrested after police say he stole an ambulance and led officers on a pursuit in Iredell County.

Police say they noticed an Iredell County EMS ambulance traveling east on Highway 150 in a reckless manner around 5am on Friday, October 7th. The ambulance was being driven at a high rate of speed while only operating its siren and not its emergency lights, according to a news release.

The officer contacted Communications and determined no ambulance was in service in that area at the time. The officer followed the ambulance and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the driver near Highway 150 and E. Plaza Drive.

Police say the driver refused to stop and led officers on a short pursuit. The ambulance was eventually stopped on Moore Avenue and the driver was taken into custody, according to a news release.

After the driver was place under arrest, officers learned the ambulance had been stolen from outside of the emergency room entrance at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville.

Police say the driver has been identified as Dezire Goldman, 26, of Mooresville. He has been charged with fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for a stop sign, failure to stop for a red light, speeding, and resisting an officer.

He was also served a warrant by the Statesville Police Department charging him with larceny of a motor vehicle for the theft of the ambulance, according to a news release.

Investigators say Goldman was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center with no bond due to the fact that he had been released on bond two days before this incident after being charged with a separate larceny of motor vehicle.