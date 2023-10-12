American Airlines Adding Charlotte To Vancouver Service In 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – American Airlines will be adding a new, nonstop service from Charlotte to Vancouver, Canada that will launch next summer, the airline announced. This service is a part of seven new routes the airline will be adding in 2024.

The flights from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Vancouver International Airport will begin on June 5, 2024. This will be the only nonstop flight from North Carolina to British Columbia, the airline said.

Tickets start going on sale for this service on Monday, October 16th.

This was one of two nonstop international flights that American Airlines will be introducing next year with the other being from Washington, DC to Bermuda.