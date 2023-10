GASTONIA, N.C. – Gastonia Police have reported a missing person case on 31-year-old Joshua Troche according to a tweet by Gastonia Police.

Missing Person: Joshua Natanial Troche

31 year old, B/MHeight: 5’6”Weight: 145lbs

He was last seen 07/13/23 at the Gaston County Jail. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing. He is said to possibly be in the Bessemer City or Shelby area. pic.twitter.com/yZvAsKbL80 — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) October 12, 2023

Troche was last seen at the Gaston County Jail, following his arrest on July 13th, according to a police report.

It is unknown what clothing he is wearing. Officers say he is possibly in the Bessemer City or Shelby area.