Two Men Arrested Following Homicide Investigation In University City

The Latest

Two men have been arrested following a fatal shooting Tuesday night at a 7-Eleven in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

Following an investigation by the CMPD’s Homicide Unit, Deandre Spencer, 23, and Dillon Spencer, 19, were arrested and charged with the murder Kai Jua Hall, 22, on Wednesday, October 11th.

Officers say that Denadre Spencer was also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Both suspects remain in custody at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Original Story:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a 7-Eleven on October 10th on Pavilion Boulevard in northeast Charlotte.

Police say they responded to a shooting at the convenience store shortly after 10pm. Upon arrival, officers located a man with apparent gunshot wounds. MEDIC responded to the scene and pronounced the man deceased.

Witness video shows officers using a dog to search for the suspect. No arrests have been made at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.