Healthy Headlines: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CHARLOTTE, NC — October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. You have been seeing, and maybe even wearing, the pink ribbons that draw our attention to this topic all month. The hope is that these 31 days focusing on breast cancer will start conversations, create involvement, and spur us to action.

One in 8 women in the U.S. is diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime, and it is the second leading cause of death among women behind lung cancer.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines segment, we have Dr. Amelia Merrill, a surgical oncologist specializing in breast cancer at Novant Health Cancer Institute. She talked with us about breast cancer and how women can take charge of their breast health.

For more information and stories on your health, visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.