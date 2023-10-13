“The Proof Is Out There” Airs Tonight On The History Channel

HOLLYWOOD, CA– “The Proof Is Out There” is hosted by veteran TV journalist Tony Harris. The non-fiction series takes an in-depth look at some of the most incredible and thought-provoking videos of unexplained phenomena and mysterious must-see moments. Each one-hour episode explores and analyzes the full story of irregularity in question, from the latest UFO video leak from the Department of Homeland Security to a long-extinct species caught on camera to mysterious stone carvings in Japan and more. Rising’s Joe Duncan talked with him about the show and some strange phenomena. It airs tonight at 10:00 p.m. on The History Channel.