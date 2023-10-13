Let’s Talk About Toyota Camry Oil Type

The Toyota Camry is a classic and reliable Sedan, which you probably already know if you own one! Like any other N Charlotte Toyota vehicle, the Camry requires regular maintenance and care. It’s important to know as much as possible about Toyota Camry oil type, changes, and more which is why our team of auto care experts is here with a guide. So, let’s get into it!

Which Toyota Camry Oil Type is Right for You?

Choosing a motor oil depends on a lot of variables like vehicle model, age, and more. Our recommendation for Toyota Camry oil is 0W-20 synthetic. Toyota brand oils are formulated to ensure great performance and longevity for your vehicle. If you want to try another brand or have any questions, talk to your N Charlotte auto tech about the best oil type for you!

Conventional or Synthetic Motor Oil?

If you’re not sure whether you want conventional or synthetic motor oil for your Toyota of N Charlotte vehicle, here are some things to consider.

Synthetic oil changes are more costly. However, you can go longer between changes than you could with conventional oil.

Conventional car oil is cheaper (but you’ll need a car oil more often)

Either way, your N Charlotte Toyota Camry requires about 4.8 quarts of motor oil.

How Often You Should Make a Toyota Camry Oil Change Appointment

If you do go with conventional motor oil, you would need a Toyota Camry oil change every 3,000-5,000 miles. However, with the 0W-20 synthetic oil you can go up to 10,000 miles between changes. You can actually check yourself to see whether or not you’re in need of Toyota Camry oil change, here are the steps:

Turn your car off, open the hood, and pull out the oil dipstick

Check the oil and level on the dipstick

If the motor oil is a caramel or honey color, you’re good to go. If the motor oil is dark brown, black, or has dirt in it, then it’s time for a Toyota Camry oil change

If the oil level is between the two tic marks at the end of the dipstick, you’re all good. If the oil level is beneath the bottom tic line, you need some more!

How Important is Changing Your Toyota Camry Oil Filter?

Basically, every time you get an oil change, you should also be changing your Toyota Camry oil filter. The filter is the thing that keeps your engine nice and clean, so it’s important to change it out regularly. You may be wondering if you need a special Toyota Camry oil filter, and the short answer is no. We do recommend sticking with Toyota brand filters just to ensure great quality and performance.

Visit Toyota of N Charlotte for a Toyota Camry Oil Change

Looking for more info on Toyota Camry oil filter options, changes, and more? Stop by Toyota of N Charlotte at 13429 Statesville Road. Just take exit 23 off I-77 in Huntersville.