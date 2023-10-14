Temperatures, Rain Chances Dip

Over 3/4″ of rain this morning at Charlotte-Douglas makes Saturday the Queen City’s wettest in over a month. While that should partially quench the abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions covering the virtual entirety of the WCCB Charlotte viewing area, there isn’t much rain in sight over the next few days. A cold front will slide through the Carolinas this evening, which may bring a few stray showers, but will certainly bring clearing and much colder air to the Piedmont and Foothills. Northwesterly flow in the High Country over the next few days will lead to patchy drizzle and even a few snow showers to elevations above 4500′; this would be the first snowfall of the season in North Carolina.

The rest of us will stay decidedly snow- and rain-free, but temperatures will crash along with precipitation chances over the next few days. Highs will end up 10-15º below average Sunday through Tuesday, topping out in the 40s, 50s, and lower 60s across the board. Temperatures rebound modestly into midweek before another rainmaking system arrives by next weekend.

Tonight: Clearing out and cooling down. Stray shower early? Low: 52°. Wind: NW 5-15.

Sunday: Cool sunshine becoming cloudier later. Patchy mountain drizzle. High: 61°. Wind: N 5-15.

Sunday Night: Chilly with variable clouds. Isolated mountain rain/snow showers. Low: 46°. Wind: NW 5-15.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Chilly breezes. High: 61°. Wind: NW 5-15.