Monitoring Mountain Snow Monday Morning

It’s that time of year again. Northwesterly flow on the backside of the cold front that moved through Saturday will bring chilly air into the Carolinas along with what could be the first flakes of the season for some. Most locations in the High Country will just see drizzle, but elevations above 4500′ could see a few snow showers throughout the day on Monday. While no snow is in sight for the Foothills and Piedmont, temperatures will end up 10-15º below average over the next few days. Highs around the Metro will struggle to get out of the 60s through midweek. Lows will be in the 40s during the same timeframe.

Rain chances will join temperatures in the gutter over the next 3-5 days. Our next best chance for moisture comes towards the back half of the week as a storm system approaches from the northwest. Models are split on exactly how much rain, if any, we’ll see, but it’s certainly our most significant opportunity for showers over the next seven days. Temperatures will rebound into the 70s in the Queen City ahead of the front, but will quickly tumble again as it passes through.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Mountain drizzle and flurries. Low: 45°. Wind: N 5-15.

Monday: Variable clouds with patchy drizzle. Remaining cool. High: 60°. Wind: NW 5-15.

Monday Night: Becoming clearer. Mountain drizzle and flurries. Low: 45°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tuesday: Another nice day. Stray mountain drizzle/flurries. High: 65°. Wind: NW 5-10.