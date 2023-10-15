Police Investigating ‘Suspicious Death’ Involving Gun Fire In Monroe

MONROE, N.C. – Police are investigating a suspicious shooting incident in Monroe that left one person dead, according to the Monroe Police Department.

On the night of Saturday October 14th, officers responded to an incident involving gun fire near Walkup Avenue. Police are labeling the incident as a “suspicious death,” according to a Monroe Police Facebook post.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.