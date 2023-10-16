Victim Identified In Fatal Crash Off Central Avenue

The Latest:

After continued investigation, police have identified the victim in a car crash that occurred on Saturday, October 14th. Initial investigation revealed the suspected driver, Yen-Hnu Mai Tran was traveling west on Central Avenue approaching Rosenhaven Drive when he fatally struck 34-year-old Arnoldo Perez. Detectives continue to seek more information about this case and ask any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Original Story

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department detectives are investigating a fatal car crash that took place late at night on Saturday, October 14th, according to a news release.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Rosehaven Drive and Central Avenue.

Police temporarily closed part of Central Avenue to investigate the accident. Officials have yet to release the charges or what caused the crash.

