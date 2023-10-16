Panthers HC Frank Reich Hands Off Play-Calling To OC Thomas Brown

CHARLOTTE N.C. – Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich announced today that he will no longer be the play-caller for the team and is passing the duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. Reich said that it was always part of the plan to pass the play-calling off and that he and Brown have discussed the move since the coordinator was hired.

The Panthers are ranked in the bottom-10 in the league in total offensive points, passing offense and rushing offense after six losses to start the season.

“I’m excited for our team and our offense; Thomas is a stud. He’s a great leader. He’s a brilliant offensive mind,” Reich said.

Reich has been waiting for him and Thomas to start working together, getting to know each others styles and combining their previous coaching experiences together. A bye week is a natural time to make the transition as it gives an extra week for the team to get used to the changes.

“I think what was different about this situation and why I didn’t do it right from the start, maybe was because I didn’t know Thomas before this year,” Reich said. “And so it was going to be a question of us kind of working together, getting into the season, and obviously because his aptitude is so high and how fast he is as a thinker and on his feet.”

Reich emphasized that this decision was only coming from him and that there was no pressure by owner David Tepper.