CHINA GROVE, N.C. – The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 42-year-old Berry Kim Everhart. A news release states that Everhart was last seen in Charlotte on September 24, 2023, at her job and was reported missing on October 12, 2023, by her family.

Everhart is an Asian female, approximately 5′ 3″ tall and 160 lbs and resides in China Grove. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Everhart should call Detective Bare (704-216-8713) or Sgt. Thompson (704-216-8683).