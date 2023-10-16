Talk, Truth, Tea: Suzanne Somers Passes Away At Age 76

HOLLYWOOD, CA–Suzanne Somers, the actress who lit up the small screen on “Three’s Company” and one of TV’s most iconic fitness pitchwomen, has died, according to a statement provided to CNN from her longtime publicist R. Couri Hay. She was 76. “Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” Hay wrote in a statement shared on behalf of the actress’ family. The statement said Somers “was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.”