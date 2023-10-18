Amber Alert Canceled For Missing Stanly County 3-Year-Old

1/2 Jasper O’Ryan Creese, 3

2/2 Charity Walters Creese, 33



ALBEMARLE, N.C. UPDATE – The Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing 3-year-old boy out of Stanly County. Jasper O’Ryan Creese and Charity Walters Creese have been found and are safe.

ORIGINAL STORY – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child from Albemarle, North Carolina. 3-year-old Jasper O’Ryan Creese was reported missing on October 18th at 4:31 p.m.

Creese is a white male baby, standing approximately three-feet tall and weighs 27 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

The victim is believed to be with Charity Walters Creese, a 33-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’3 and weighs 195 pounds.

Police believe Creese is driving a dark grey 2011 Acura RDX with a North Carolina license tag number 6540SB. The vehicle reportedly has anime stickers on the back along with a peace sign and a ‘Save the Honey Bees’ sticker.

The two left home in Albemarle and are traveling in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 704-984-2312 or call 911.