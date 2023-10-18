Creative Ways To Break “Haunted Habits”
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Haunted habits do not have to haunt us for life. Breaking bad habits takes not only self-compassion, but also willingness and creativity. Here are some unconventional approaches to breaking haunted habits.
Negative Reinforcement: Meaning associate the bad habit with a negative consequence. Write a list of things that you do not enjoy doing. For instance I personally do not enjoy gardening or hiking. However, if I participate in this bad habit I will have to do something on the list that I do not enjoy. And just so you don’t selectively pick and choose, place those items in a jar and pull from that jar each time. This will mentally make you rethink your actions, and possibly help you break that haunted habit.
Humor: Write an exaggerated story about your bad habit. Sometimes humor can help you see the habit from a different perspective and make it less appealing
Create a habit diary: Keep a habit diary that documents every time you engage in a bad habit. Note the circumstances, feelings and thoughts surrounding each instance. Analyzing patterns can help you identify triggers. Empower yourself by learning the why behind your haunted habit.